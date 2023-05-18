Podcast: The anatomy of a community bank ransomware attack

The cover story of the latest issue of the ABA Banking Journal features an unprecedentedly transparent look into what happens inside a financial institution during and after a ransomware attack. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — Evan Sparks shares the true story of this anonymized bank and how it tackled what could have become a crippling ransomware attack. Sparks discusses:

How hackers got in, the early moments after an attack happens and how the bank responded.

The current ransomware threat environment for banks.

How to execute on a cyber incident playbook and mobilize partners and vendors.

Messages and services the bank provided to customers during the incident.

Fatigue and other challenges facing the bank’s team during the hack.

Lessons learned and post-mortem changes the bank made to prevent a future incident.

