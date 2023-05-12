Podcast: Analyzing first-quarter earnings and 2023 annual meetings

First quarter earnings reports are done, and bank shareholder meetings are currently going on — and rarely have these activities been in the public spotlight as now in the wake of three significant bank failures. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — ABA Banking Journal Contributing Editor Paul Davis discusses:

The overall resilience seen in the banking sector’s first-quarter earnings reports.

The disconnect between the health of the banking sector and financial market performance for certain bank stocks.

What to expect from this season’s annual shareholder meetings, including anticipated activist activities.

An update on M&A activity in 2023.

