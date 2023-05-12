Podcast: Analyzing first-quarter earnings and 2023 annual meetings

First quarter earnings reports are done, and bank shareholder meetings are currently going on — and rarely have these activities been in the public spotlight as now in the wake of three significant bank failures. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — ABA Banking Journal Contributing Editor Paul Davis discusses:
- The overall resilience seen in the banking sector’s first-quarter earnings reports.
- The disconnect between the health of the banking sector and financial market performance for certain bank stocks.
- What to expect from this season’s annual shareholder meetings, including anticipated activist activities.
- An update on M&A activity in 2023.
