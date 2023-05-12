Trending
Podcast: Analyzing first-quarter earnings and 2023 annual meetings

First quarter earnings reports are done, and bank shareholder meetings are currently going on — and rarely have these activities been in the public spotlight as now in the wake of three significant bank failures. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Intrafi — ABA Banking Journal Contributing Editor Paul Davis discusses:

  • The overall resilience seen in the banking sector’s first-quarter earnings reports.
  • The disconnect between the health of the banking sector and financial market performance for certain bank stocks.
  • What to expect from this season’s annual shareholder meetings, including anticipated activist activities.
  • An update on M&A activity in 2023.

In this episode:

Paul Davis
Director of Market Intelligence
Strategic Resource Management

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

