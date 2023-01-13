Registration open for OCC symposium on bank mergers

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Thursday announced that registration is open for its symposium on bank mergers, which will be held Feb. 10 at its headquarters in Washington, D.C. The event will feature opening remarks from Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu and moderated panel discussions on the effects of bank mergers in the context of competition, financial stability, and convenience and needs, according to the OCC.

Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance. Registration for in-person attendance will close Jan. 25 or when full, whichever occurs first. Attendees will be subject to screening and must present a valid government-issued identification to enter the building. Registration for virtual attendance will close Feb. 3.