The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network today proposed taking additional actions to cut off U.S. financial access to a Cambodian firm that allegedly serves as a conduit for laundering money obtained through romance scams and other cybercrimes.

Last year, FinCEN designated the Huione Group as a financial institution of primary money laundering concern. In a proposed rule released today, FinCEN would update that designation to include H-Pay Service PLC and any successor entity, which the agency said is needed to prevent Huione from circumventing U.S. restrictions.

In related news, the Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned nine individuals and 26 entities linked to the Prince Group transnational criminal organization, also based in Cambodia. The office said Prince Group members profit from scam compounds where fraud operations target victims in the U.S. and around the world.