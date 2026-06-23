MidFirst Bank in Oklahoma City has agreed to buy Dallas Capital Bank. The $42 billion-asset MidFirst did not disclose how much it will pay for the $1.2 billion-asset Dallas Capital. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

North Shore Bank in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has agreed to buy 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in Greenfield. The $2.5 billion-asset North Shore said in a press release that it will pay $18.40 to $18.66 a share in cash for the parent of the $598 million-asset PyraMax Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

ODNB Financial in Tysons Corner, Virginia, has agreed to buy National Capital Bancorp in Washington, D.C. The $1.6 billion-asset ODNB said in a press release that it will pay $98 million in cash and stock for the $735.3 million-asset parent of National Capital Bank of Washington. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Peoples Bancorp in Newton, Illinois, has agreed to buy Bancorp of Rantoul in Rantoul, Illinois. The $729 million-asset Peoples expects to buy the parent of the $284 million-asset Bank of Rantoul in the fourth quarter. The price of the all-cash deal wasn’t disclosed.

M&A News is reported by Paul Davis and reprinted with permission as an adaptation of the material from TheBankSlate.com.