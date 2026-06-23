Government agencies and contractors would be required to take steps to protect their systems from threats posed by quantum computers under a pair of executive orders signed by President Trump yesterday.

Theoretically, quantum computers would be more powerful than conventional computers and therefore have numerous economic benefits. However, they would also be able to crack the encryption currently in place to protect computer systems.

The first executive order directs agencies to take steps to support the development of the technology, including by launching a national effort to create a quantum computer “at a scale intended to initiate the era of quantum-enabled scientific discovery.” It also calls for more workforce training in the technology.

The second order addresses the cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computers. Among other things, it directs the Office of Management and Budget and the national cyber director to lead “a nationwide migration” to post-quantum cryptography. It also calls for government contractors to meet certain cybersecurity standards and vulnerability disclosure policies by the end of 2030, and for the National Institute of Standards and Technology to launch a pilot program testing quantum-proofing encryption on some of its systems by the end of next year.