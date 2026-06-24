Organizations have only months to prepare for the cybersecurity challenges posed by new artificial intelligence models, making cyber resilience “integral to advancing business continuity,” the leaders of the “Five Eyes” cybersecurity agencies warned in a joint statement.

The Five Eyes intelligence alliance is comprised of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. In their statement, the agency heads said that newer AI models lower barriers for malicious actors and increase the speed and complexity of attacks, “shrinking the window between vulnerability discovery and exploitation ever more quickly.”

At the same time, AI offers powerful tools to strengthen cybersecurity, they said.

“Organizations that integrate AI tools into their security operations can detect vulnerabilities earlier, improve software quality, monitor unusual behavior, and respond faster to incidents – reducing both the cost and impact of incidents,” they said.

They offered “practical actions” organizations can take to mitigate their AI vulnerability: