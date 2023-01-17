Podcast: How CDFI status helps one community bank stay independent

“We’re a small bank, and it gets more expensive all the time to run a small community bank,” says Andy Anderson, president and CEO of Bank of Anguilla in Anguilla, Mississippi. “As long as we can do this profitably and remain in our community, that’s what we want to do. [CDFI] designation has helped us tremendously over the last few years to remain here and serve our community.”

In this episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by xChange — Anderson discusses why Bank of Anguilla became a community development financial institution. The bank was already doing CDFI work in its rural Mississippi Delta market in two of Mississippi’s poorest countries, and Anderson discusses how certification has helped the bank pursue its mission and remain independent. Awards from the CDFI Fund — such as the Bank Enterprise Award — “have become a valuable source of income for Bank of Anguilla,” Anderson notes.

Anderson will discuss the role of CDFIs, including banks, in advancing economic inclusion at the ABA Conference for Community Bankers, Feb. 12-14 in Orlando.

