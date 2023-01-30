Marketing Money Podcast: The most underrated way to get attention for your bank

What really are the most effective ways banks can reach their audience?

Do you understand digital? Do you know how to write or critique great ads? Are you reaching all of your communities as a community bank? On this episode of the Marketing Money Podcast, John and Josh tackle these topics and more while steering you toward effective ways to reach your audience.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.