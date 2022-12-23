Trending
CFPB sets Truth in Lending annual threshold adjustments

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today announced the 2023 dollar amounts for the annual threshold adjustments for Regulation Z, which implements the Truth in Lending Act. For open-end consumer credit plans under TILA, the threshold that triggers requirements to disclose minimum interest charges will remain unchanged at $1 in 2023. For HOEPA loans, the adjusted total loan amount threshold for high-cost mortgages in 2023 will be $24,866. The adjusted points-and-fees dollar trigger for high-cost mortgages in 2023 will be $1,243.

For qualified mortgages under the general QM loan definition, the thresholds for the spread between the annual percentage rate and the average prime offer rate in 2023 will be: 2.25 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction with a loan amount greater than or equal to $124,331; 3.5 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction with a loan amount greater than or equal to $74,599 but less than $124,331; 6.5 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction with a loan amount less than $74,599; 6.5 or more percentage points for a first-lien covered transaction secured by a manufactured home with a loan amount less than $124,331; 3.5 or more percentage points for a subordinate-lien covered transaction with a loan amount greater than or equal to $74,599; or 6.5 or more percentage points for a subordinate-lien covered transaction with a loan amount less than $74,599.

For all categories of QMs, the thresholds for total points and fees in 2023 will be 3% of the total loan amount for a loan greater than or equal to $124,331; $3,730 for a loan amount greater than or equal to $74,599 but less than $124,331; 5% of the total loan amount for a loan greater than or equal to $24,866 but less than $74,599; $1,243 for a loan amount greater than or equal to $15,541 but less than $24,866; and 8% of the total loan amount for a loan amount less than $15,541.

