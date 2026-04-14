The FDIC has appointed community banker Trey Maust as chief innovation officer. In his new position, Maust will promote the adoption of innovative technologies within the agency and across the financial services sector.

Maust most recently was executive chairman of Lewis and Clark Bank in Oregon, which he co-founded in 2006. He is the former chairman of the American Bankers Association’s Core Platforms Committee and the Community Bankers Council. He was also a member of the FDIC’s Advisory Committee on Community Banking.

The FDIC announced three other senior leadership appointments: