The Senate Banking Committee today announced it will hold a hearing next week on the nomination of Kevin Warsh to become the next chairman of the Federal Reserve.

President Trump first announced Warsh as his nominee in January, although he only formally nominated him in March. If confirmed by the Senate, Warsh would succeed current Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and serve a term of four years. The committee will hold a nomination hearing on Tuesday, April 21.

Earlier in his career, Warsh worked in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley before joining the administration of President George W. Bush, where he was special assistant to the president for economic policy and executive secretary at the National Economic Council. Bush nominated Warsh to serve on the Fed board in 2006. During his term, he served as the Fed’s representative to the G20 and as an emissary to the emerging and advanced economies in Asia.