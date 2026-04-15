The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.5% in March, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. Final demand prices moved up 0.5% in February and advanced 0.6% in January.

On an unadjusted basis, the index for final demand rose 4% for the 12 months ending in March. The March rise in final demand prices can be attributed to a 1.6-percent advance in the index for final demand goods.

The index for final demand less foods, energy and trade services rose 0.2% in March and 3.6% since the same time last year.