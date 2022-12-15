Agencies release 2021 CRA data on small business, community development lending

The federal banking agencies today released 2021 Community Reinvestment Act data on small business, small farm and community development lending. The CRA requires banks with more than $1.322 billion in assets to report data in these areas.

The 685 reporting banks originated or purchased 9.4 million small business loans totaling $371 billion. The total number of loans originated by reporting banks increased by about 12.6% from 2020, the agencies said. Small-farm loan originations increased 26.4% year-over-year, while the total dollar amount decreased by 1.2%. About 47.1% of the reported small-business loans and 59.3% of reported farm loans were made to firms with less than $1 million in revenue.

A total of 618 banks reported community development lending activity totaling nearly $151 billion in 2021, a 10.1% decrease from the amount reported in 2020.