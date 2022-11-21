Podcast: The community bank M&A outlook for 2023

As the end of the year draws near, banking journalist and analyst Paul Davis joins the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by Intrafi Network, to discuss the bank mergers and acquisitions outlook for 2023. Among other topics, Davis discusses:

Factors driving lower M&A rates in 2022

Why interest rate trends may make banks more attractive to investors and less attractive for acquisitions by banks

The trend of investment groups purchasing bank charters

How depressed valuations in the fintech sector may affect bank M&A and de novo activity

