Podcast: How #BanksNeverAskThat helps protect bank clients against fraud



The latest incarnation of ABA’s award-winning #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing campaign returns in October. On the season premiere of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Jack Henry — ABA Chair Scott Anderson talks about how Zions Bank has been involved in #BanksNeverAskThat in the past and why Zions is excited about the refreshed campaign for 2022.

Offering a couple sneak previews of the new creative elements, ABA’s Peter Cook also discusses how the campaign has been updated to educate consumers about how to protect themselves from scams using mobile payment apps, as well as the results bankers have seen from #BanksNeverAskThat participation. “I hope banks everywhere will take advantage of #BanksNeverAskThat,” Anderson says.

