Tipping has long been a mainstay in American dining culture. Recently, it has expanded into counter service, fast food and retail. In this week’s episode, John and Josh discuss this “tipping creep” and what it could mean for banks in the future. Listen in to the Marketing Money Podcast to hear their thoughts.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, co-host the Marketing Money Podcast.