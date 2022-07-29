Podcast: Engineering a framework for enterprise risk



As a former engineer, Jennifer Schmidt brings an understanding of systems and integration to her work as a community bank chief compliance officer. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Apiture — Schmidt discusses the development of an integrated enterprise risk management framework, which encompasses her work overseeing compliance, Bank Secrecy Act oversight, exam management, internal audit oversight and risk assessment facilitation.

This model, developed by Schmidt for her ABA Stonier capstone project, keeps risks owned by the the business leaders but ensures awareness of risk connectivity and collaboration by managers across the bank — in a flexible way that works for an individual bank.

Schmidt also discusses her background as an engineer and consultant before joining the financial services sector to manage acquired bank integrations in a fast-growing organization, as well as her experience as a Stonier student.

