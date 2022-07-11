Podcast: A community bank CEO’s perspective on cloud migration

Cloud migration was a big deal for banks before COVID, but it kicked into a higher gear than ever as the pandemic drove virtual banking, digital workflows and remote work across the industry. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Apiture — Matt Burke, the newly appointed CEO of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, talks about how his bank and others have tapped into new efficiencies through cloud adoption.

Burke, who succeeded former ABA Chair Dorothy Savarese earlier this year, also discusses his own banking career journey and path through the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. And with Cape Cod Five’s home base in a coastal region, Burke discusses the bank’s work on climate risk management and mitigation efforts.

