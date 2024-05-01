The non-farm private sector gained 192,000 jobs in April, according to the ADP National Employment Report. This follows an upward revision to 208,000 jobs in March.

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees gained 38,000 jobs. Medium-sized businesses with 50-499 employees gained 62,000 while large businesses gained 98,000.

“Hiring was broad-based in April,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Only the information sector – telecommunications, media, and information technology – showed weakness, posting job losses and the smallest pace of pay gains since August 2021.”

Service-providing employment gained 145,000 jobs driven by gains in leisure/hospitality and education/health services which grew by 56,000 and 26,000, respectively.

Goods producing-employment gained 47,000 jobs in April. Construction and manufacturing gained 35,000 and 9,000 jobs, respectively.

