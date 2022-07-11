ABA, Devenir survey: 67M Americans covered by an HSA

An estimated 67 million Americans were covered by health savings account, according to a survey released today by ABA’s HSA Council and Devenir. The total number of HSA accounts was estimated at 32.5 million.

The survey also showed that younger consumers are embracing HSAs, with about one in five Americans in their 30s having an HSA. Meanwhile, older consumers continued to accumulate meaningful HSA savings; accountholders over the age of 50 held almost $53 billion in their accounts at the end of 2021—an increase of 19% since 2020. The average account balance among this cohort was $4,785.