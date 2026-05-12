The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has issued a notice urging increased vigilance by banks and other financial institutions for signs of human trafficking in and around cities hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This year’s tournament will be held from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Major events can create a concentrated demand for licit and illicit services. FinCEN said in a statement.

“The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to draw millions of foreign and domestic visitors, and individuals visiting or residing near host cities may be vulnerable to sex or labor trafficking by perpetrators seeking to exploit the surge in economic activity,” the agency said. “Financial institutions should exercise vigilance to detect and report suspicious activity connected to potential human trafficking.”

The notice lists red flags that could indicate human trafficking. It also provides advice on reporting the crime through suspicious activity reports and other means.