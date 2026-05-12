The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose 0.1 points in April to 95.9, below its 52-year average of 98 for the second consecutive month, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. The Uncertainty Index fell four points from March to 88, remaining well above its historical average of 68.

The net percent of owners raising average selling prices rose five points from March to a net 30%, seasonally adjusted, well above its historical average of net 13%, NFIB said. Looking forward to the next three months, a net 27% plan to increase prices, up three points from March.

Eighteen percent of small business owners cited labor quality as their single most important problem in April, up three points from March and ranking as the top problem.