President Trump has nominated Treasury Department staffer John Crews to join the National Credit Union Administration board. If confirmed by the Senate, he would be positioned to eventually lead the agency, which has been in leadership limbo since Trump fired the board’s two Democratic members.

Crews is currently deputy assistant secretary for financial institutions policy at the Treasury Department. The NCUA is chaired by Kyle Hauptman, but he intends to step down to become a member of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. That would leave Crews the only member of the NCUA board, which typically has three members.

Trump last year fired Democrats Todd Harper and Tanya Otsuka from the NCUA board despite both having several years left in their board terms, leaving Hauptman the sole member. Both are challenging their firings in federal court.