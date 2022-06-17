Podcast: Gearing up for the 2022 Community Commitment Awards

In this bonus episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — ABA’s Peter Cook and Melissa Murray discuss the ABA Foundation’s signature recognition program, the Community Commitment Awards. Applications are now open for the 10th annual awards, which recognize and promote extraordinary bank commitment to communities and the innovative, high-impact programs that improve the quality of life for customers and the communities banks serve.

Applications are due July 1, and banks may enter in any or all of the following categories:

Affordable housing

Community and economic development

Financial education

Economic inclusion

Protecting older Americans

Supporting military families

Volunteerism

The George Bailey Award (for non-CEO bank employees who demonstrate outstanding service to their bank, industry and community)

