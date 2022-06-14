CFPB seeks feedback on consumers’ ability to obtain information from large institutions

The CFPB is seeking public feedback “related to relationship banking and how consumers can assert the right to obtain timely responses to requests for information about their accounts from banks and credit unions with more than $10 billion in assets, as well as from their affiliates,” according to a request for information issued today.

Specifically, the bureau is seeking input on the types of information consumers request, difficulties they may experience obtaining that information from the financial institution, customer service representative compensation, obstacles consumers face that adversely affected their ability to bank, and call center practices, among other things.