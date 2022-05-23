Podcast: How a CBDC would ‘fundamentally rewire our economy’

In a special bonus episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — ABA SVP Rob Morgan digs into the association’s comments on the Federal Reserve’s discussion paper on central bank digital currencies. With ABA estimating that the Fed’s hypothetical CBDC design could put 71% of banks’ funding at risk, Morgan discusses:

Why a CBDC would not achieve the financial inclusion, efficiency and international competitiveness goals its advocates claim

The substantial downsides a CBDC could pose to banks, consumers and the U.S. economy

The path forward for a CBDC in Congress and at the Federal Reserve.

