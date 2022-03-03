Podcast: Seeing Results from Community Bank Advocacy

Even the best-intentioned policies often face implementation challenges when they meet the real world. For example, the Ohio legislature required banks to use a pooled asset system for collateral for public funds — “in theory, a great idea” that protects public funds, says Ohio bank CEO Mike Vynalek. However, large public-sector deposits made just before banks closed would leave banks without time to buy securities and thus unintentionally undercollateralized. “It was a timing issue,” Vynalek says, and the Ohio Bankers League successfully advocated for an amendment that created a simple two-day cure provision.

It’s just one example of the tangible results of banker advocacy. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by IntraFi Network — Vynalek, who also chairs the Ohio Bankers League, discusses his own journey in community bank advocacy and how he’s getting emerging leaders at his bank involved in advocacy. He also discusses important policy topics on his radar screen, including a regulatory level playing field, credit union taxation and the cost of regulatory compliance. Vynalek also discusses the importance of participating in events like the upcoming ABA Washington Summit.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

In this episode: