FDIC Expands Campaign to Promote Bank Accounts

The FDIC today expanded its public awareness campaign about the benefits of opening a bank account. The campaign now targets the Los Angeles, Dallas and Detroit metro areas, following last year’s campaign launch in the Atlanta and Houston areas.

The FDIC’s #GetBanked campaign encourages consumers to consider opening a checking account through a series of English and Spanish-language digital, audio and video advertisements. The FDIC said it hopes to reach unbanked consumers especially during the tax filing season when they can benefit from early and direct deposit of their refunds. The campaign also includes resources to help consumers choose the best account to meet their needs and how to find low-cost bank accounts.

As the banking industry works to promote financial inclusion, the American Bankers Association continues to call on all banks to consider offering Bank On-certified accounts that offer low costs, no overdraft fees, robust transaction capabilities via a debit or prepaid card and bill pay capabilities.