The Treasury Department is seeking public input on the Known Investor Program and ways to potentially streamline aspects of its foreign investment review process.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., which is chaired by the Treasury Department, last year announced the creation of a pilot program to collect information from foreign investors in advance of a filing. The goal is to increase efficiencies in the national security-related due diligence process, according to a statement.

Treasury said it is seeking input on ways CFIUS may increase efficiencies and enhance its processes related to case reviews, non-notified transactions, mitigation, and monitoring and enforcement. Comments are due by March 18.