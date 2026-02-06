Consumer credit increased 2.4% in 2025, with revolving and nonrevolving credit increasing 3.4% and 2%, respectively, according to the Federal Reserve. During the fourth quarter, consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3%, while in December it increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.7%.
FDIC extends comment period for Genius Act implementation
The FDIC announced that it will push back to May the deadline for comment on its proposal to create a process through which banks can seek agency approval to issue stablecoins through a subsidiary.