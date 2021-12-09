Podcast: The State of Play for Digital Lending

The digital banking product changes triggered by the Paycheck Protection Program and pandemic-related digital banking needs have pushed banks to innovate like never before, says Accenture’s Bina Rajput. “It’s pushed a lot of these institutions to say ‘What’s next? How can I make this process better, and better, and better?”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ServiceLink — Rajput and ABA’s Brooke Ybarra discuss the state of digital lending in 2021, including:

Post-pandemic trends in digital lending

The leap ahead in digitization of business lending

A market map of banks, vendors and fintech firms in the digital lending space

The growth of embedded finance options like buy-now-pay-later

Policy obstacles that banks face in as they grow digital lending

