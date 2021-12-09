Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Photo by Dan Nelson on Unsplash

Podcast: The State of Play for Digital Lending

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Commercial Lending, Featured, Policy, Retail and Marketing, Technology

The digital banking product changes triggered by the Paycheck Protection Program and pandemic-related digital banking needs have pushed banks to innovate like never before, says Accenture’s Bina Rajput. “It’s pushed a lot of these institutions to say ‘What’s next? How can I make this process better, and better, and better?”

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by ServiceLink — Rajput and ABA’s Brooke Ybarra discuss the state of digital lending in 2021, including:

  • Post-pandemic trends in digital lending
  • The leap ahead in digitization of business lending
  • A market map of banks, vendors and fintech firms in the digital lending space
  • The growth of embedded finance options like buy-now-pay-later
  • Policy obstacles that banks face in as they grow digital lending

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode. Read the ABA/Accenture report on the state of digital lending.

This episode is sponsored by ServiceLink.

In this episode:

Bina Rajput
Managing Director
Accenture

Brooke Ybarra
VP, Innovation Strategy
ABA Office of Innovation

Monica Meinert
VP, Editorial Strategy
ABA

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

Share.

Related Posts