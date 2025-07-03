New orders for manufactured goods in May, up five of the last six months, increased $48.5 billion or 8.2% to $642.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. This followed a 3.9% April decrease.

New orders for manufactured durable goods in May, up five of the last six months, rocketed up $48.3 billion or 16.4% to $343.6 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease. This followed a 6.6% April decrease. Transportation equipment, also up five of the last six months, led the increase, $47.4 billion or 48.3% to $145.4 billion. New orders for manufactured nondurable goods increased $0.2 billion or 0.1% to $298.5 billion.

Shipments of manufactured durable goods in May, up six consecutive months, increased $0.6 billion or 0.2% to $300.9 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.3% April increase. Transportation equipment, up five of the last six months, drove the increase, $0.3 billion or 0.3% to $98.0 billion.

Inventories of manufactured durable goods in May, up eight consecutive months, increased $1.0 billion or 0.2% to $587.7 billion, unchanged from the previously published increase. This followed a 0.1% April increase.

