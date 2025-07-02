According to the American Bankers Association’s 2024 Core Platforms Survey, 69% of bankers are “extremely” or “somewhat likely” to remain with their current core provider at the next renewal. However, when bankers do pursue core conversions, the primary reason is poor customer service, according to survey results. Access the ABA Core Platforms Survey to see which core platforms bankers are more likely to remain with.
Three myths about AI in banking
Common myths and misperceptions might confuse about what to expect and misdirect investment and efforts.