ABA’s new online platform to provide members with free access to the Treasury Check Verification System is now live. On a special joint episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast and ABA Fraudcast — presented by Intrafi’s Banking with Interest podcast — ABA anti-fraud experts Paul Benda and Hannah Ibberson discuss the platform and how banks can put it to use. Among other topics, Benda and Ibberson discuss:

The scale of physical U.S. Treasury checks and why they remained a potential vector for fraud

How and why ABA developed the platform

How ABA member bank employees — including frontline staff — can access the portal to verify a payee

Ways this new platform fits into ABA’s overall anti-fraud initiatives

This episode is presented by Intrafi’s Banking with Interest podcast.

In this episode