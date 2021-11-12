Podcast: The Bank M&A Outlook for 2022

With bank M&A in 2021 catching up after a pandemic-induced pause, aggregate deal value in 2022 could near $60 billion, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence analyst Nathan Stovall. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by R&T Deposit Solutions — Stovall discusses his outlook and certain contributing factors, including:

The role of regional banks and mergers of equals in the M&A landscape.

The continuing push for technological scale.

New calculations banks are making about branch density when planning acquisitions.

Potential regulatory roadblocks in the future for certain deals.

The growing role of credit unions in buying whole community banks.

In this episode: