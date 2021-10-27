Podcast: The Fine Art of Leadership in Banking

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — meet newly elected ABA Chair Scott Anderson. On the podcast, Anderson discusses his goals for ABA during his chairmanship and his perspective on being “creatively entrepreneurial” as a banker.

“I think banking is really an innovative and creative business,” Anderson says, discussing creativity’s connection with Zions Bank’s extensive collection of Utah-inspired art. “You’re trying to push the envelope. You’re trying to come up with something new—whether it’s a painting or a checking account or a home equity line of credit.”

Anderson also talks about how he stays engaged in so many community organizations (serving on 19 boards) and how he builds effective and productive long-term relationships with policymakers.

This episode is sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed.





In this episode: