Podcast: How Will the Biden Vaccine and Testing Mandate Apply to Banks?

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — ABA VP Jonathan Thessin covers what banks need to know about the Biden administration’s COVID-19 action plan, which includes new employer-level vaccination mandates and testing requirements for employees not vaccinated against COVID. Among other topics, Thessin discusses:

The scope of the “emergency temporary standard” to be issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require employers with 100 or more employees to mandate vaccination or weekly testing for their employees.

The potential for legal challenges that may prevent the ETS from being implemented.

Under which conditions banks may be classified as federal contractors subject to a separate employee-vaccination mandate.

Steps banks can take now to make implementation easier once the ETS is officially issued.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.

This episode is sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed.





Additional resources:

In this episode: