Bank Marketing Podcast: Five Fundamentals That Matter Most

By John Oxford

s there a secret sauce to a successful bank-marketing program? Often it seems we bank marketers get caught up in looking for the new shiny marketing toy of the day—big data, fintech, AI or the next digital play of the day—instead of realizing that the well-executed fundamentals of marketing are still the most effective form of a winning marketing campaign.

In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I break down what makes a marketing program or campaign effective, and how simple it can be if you focus on the execution of the following five-step process:

Build your foundation. Have you clearly laid out your brand, product, or message? Create the attraction. Why should someone want what you are offering? Bring them onboard. Now that you’ve attracted them, how do you convert? Nurture your new relationships. How do you grow what you have brought in? Retarget your success. How do you repeat your process while making any needed adjustments?

We’ll discuss these five fundamentals, focus groups, sports marketing, why Americans hate budgeting and much more. If you have questions or topics you would like answered on a future podcast, drop us an email at https://marketingmoneypodcast.com/contact/.

John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.