J.D. Power: Consumer Satisfaction with Mortgage Servicers Rises

Customer satisfaction with mortgage servicers industrywide increased six points to 787 on a scale of 1,000 during the pandemic, according to the J.D. Power 2021 Primary Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study released today.

Bank-affiliated servicers increased satisfaction by four points, while non-bank servicers saw satisfaction rise by 17 points. Satisfaction scores among customers who also use their servicer’s bank products are 55 points higher than among those who have mortgage-only relationships, J.D. Power said. Among individual servicers, Rocket Mortgage, including Quicken Loans, was the highest-ranked mortgage servicer with a score of 860, followed by Guild Mortgage with a score of 825 and Huntington National Bank at 824.

Customers participating in a forbearance program had the highest satisfaction at 846, compared with a score of 783 among those who never enrolled in one and 776 among customers previously enrolled in a forbearance program but are no longer enrolled.