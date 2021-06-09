Trending
ABA Banking Journal
Photo by Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash

Podcast: The Fintech Policy Lightning Round

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Featured, Policy, Technology


On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Finastra — ABA’s Rob Morgan and Matthew Daigler join to provide quick-fire updates on a variety of fintech-related policy issues. In this episode, they discuss:

This episode is sponsored by Finastra.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.

In this episode:

Rob Morgan
SVP
ABA Office of Innovation

Matthew Daigler
VP and Senior Counsel
ABA Office of Innovation

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

Share.

Related Posts