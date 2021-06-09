Podcast: The Fintech Policy Lightning Round

On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Finastra — ABA’s Rob Morgan and Matthew Daigler join to provide quick-fire updates on a variety of fintech-related policy issues. In this episode, they discuss:
- The growth and interest of nonbanks in banking activities and novel bank charters.
- Regulatory activity around financial institutions’ use of artificial intelligence.
- The rising concept of central bank digital currencies, both around the world and at the Federal Reserve.
- Banks’ increasing involvement in digital assets and cryptocurrencies.
