Podcast: The Fintech Policy Lightning Round



On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by Finastra — ABA’s Rob Morgan and Matthew Daigler join to provide quick-fire updates on a variety of fintech-related policy issues. In this episode, they discuss:

The growth and interest of nonbanks in banking activities and novel bank charters.

Regulatory activity around financial institutions’ use of artificial intelligence.

The rising concept of central bank digital currencies, both around the world and at the Federal Reserve.

Banks’ increasing involvement in digital assets and cryptocurrencies.

