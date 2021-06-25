Bank Marketing Podcast: Is the customer journey now more digital than in-person?

By John Oxford

I n this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I delve into the area of retail banking and customer journeys–or lack thereof, which include:

A recent trip to a national retailer and how things have changed since 2019.

Why do companies need so much data and what is the value of it?

How the in-person checkout experience is antiquated.

A dive into sales promotions and how effective they are.

Is the customer journey now more digital than in-person?

What does the service of Ritz Carlton really mean?

And a discussion about pop music and some commercial usage …

To listen, click the podcast player above, or go here for more information.