Trending
ABA Banking Journal

Bank Marketing Podcast: Is the customer journey now more digital than in-person?

on Retail and Marketing
By John Oxford
In this week’s Marketing Money Podcast, Josh Mabus of the Mabus Agency and I delve into the area of retail banking and customer journeys–or lack thereof, which include:
  • A recent trip to a national retailer and how things have changed since 2019.
  • Why do companies need so much data and what is the value of it?
  • How the in-person checkout experience is antiquated.
  • A dive into sales promotions and how effective they are.
  • Is the customer journey now more digital than in-person?
  • What does the service of Ritz Carlton really mean?
  • And a discussion about pop music and some commercial usage …
To listen, click the podcast player above, or go here for more information.
John Oxford, director of marketing at Renasant Bank, and Josh Mabus, president of the Mabus Agency, are co-hosts of the Marketing Money Podcast.
Share.

Related Posts