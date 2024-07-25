By Khalil Garriott

Selfless leadership takes many forms, presents itself in different ways, and is personified by those who realize it’s not about them — it’s about others.

Noel Hansen with ABA President and CEO Rob Nichols and ABA Emerging Leaders Council Vice Chair Ryan Coaxum.

Noel Hansen not only knows this, she lives it. She has been a leader at Colorado’s Alpine Bank for 24 years, helping her bank stay true to its core values: Independence, Integrity, Community, Compassion and Loyalty. The senior vice president heads up a department of commercial sales specialists and treasury management professionals who aid in collecting, distributing and managing cash flow.

Beyond her oversight of strategic initiatives that ensure efficiency of their organization’s operations, Hansen extends her influence as a leader through ABA’s Emerging Leaders Council, which she chairs.

“The Emerging Leaders Council has given me a voice to encourage and inspire the next generation of bankers as well as an opportunity to work alongside leaders from across the nation to ensure the future of the banking industry remains bright,” Hansen says. “At Alpine Bank, so much of what we do is geared toward giving back to our communities. I’ve become a better networker, which has led to building better relationships through advocacy across key lines of business in my community and around the nation.”

As an emerging leader herself — but one with decades of proven impact, not merely unrealized potential — Hansen understands that it’s less about what a leader says and more about how they say it. Her undergraduate degree in communications comes in handy when navigating a situation that can be solved by open, transparent communication.

“Solving business problems without open communication and transparency is like running uphill into a headwind; it’s going to be tough to set a personal record,” she says. “Transparency combined with open communication brings out the best in people. I’ve experienced this firsthand on the Emerging Leaders Council. It’s a dynamic group of people who are committed to their craft, willing to listen, and eager to learn. The energy is contagious. I know we could solve any problem we passionately pursue.”

ELC member Susan Kiddy used adjectives like bright, engaged, personable, calm and brilliant to depict Hansen. “Her quiet strength, knowing that she is a force and there is so much more under the surface — passion, expertise and dedication — are what I find most inspiring, especially as a woman in the industry,” Kiddy says.

The ELC comprises members from all 50 states. They’re molding the future of banking and impacting the many communities they serve.

“By bringing together young professionals with fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, we’re able to address the evolving challenges and opportunities facing the industry,” ELC Vice Chair Ryan Coaxum says. “Our collaborative efforts are not only driving forward-thinking initiatives but also fostering a culture of adaptability and resilience. Ultimately, our contributions today will lay the foundation for a stronger, more sustainable banking industry tomorrow.”

Putting people first

Hansen, who previously was assistant vice president, has risen to SVP, commercial banking and sales manager at Alpine Bank in Dillon, Colorado. Founded in 1973 and based in Glenwood Springs, Alpine employs more than 800 people and serves approximately 170,000 customers. Its asset size is roughly $6.3 million.

Hansen, here with husband Peder, has been a leader at Colorado’s Alpine Bank for 24 years.

“The philanthropic cornerstone and leadership modeled by our founder, Bob Young, runs through the fabric of the organization and the communities in which Alpine Bank serves,” Hansen says.

Alpine Bank, independent and employee-owned, embodies a people-first approach. Its employees say that doing business with employees who actually own the bank makes all the difference for them.

“As an employee-owner, it’s been rewarding to be part of an organization that puts people first. We care about our employees, customers and communities,” Hansen says. “Every day, when I sit down at my desk, I know the work I do makes a difference because I am an employee-owner.

“My actions directly impact the bank’s longevity and our earned independence. It’s part of what sets Alpine Bank apart from many others in our market.”

An inspiring leader

Professionally and personally, Hansen relishes being a community contributor. She has served on the board of the St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Health Foundation. She has volunteered and consulted with several local nonprofit organizations.

On the ELC, Hansen is leading the development of opportunities for next-gen bankers in innovation, networking, advocacy and leadership growth. Council members are deliberate about not operating in a vacuum; their alignment with state bankers associations means increased integration with all of ABA’s membership. At its core, the ELC’s vision is to ensure a bright future for the banking industry.

“Noel’s leadership as chair … has been truly remarkable,” Coaxum says. “It’s inspiring to see how she navigates challenges with grace and empowers each member to contribute their best. I feel fortunate to be part of such an amazing group under her guidance, and I’m excited to continue learning and growing with her leadership.”

Hansen’s passion for mentoring others stood out when Colorado Bankers Association President and CEO Jenifer Waller decided to nominate her.

Coaxum says: “From Noel, I’ve learned the importance of listening attentively, approaching challenges with thoughtfulness, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and collaboration.”

Kiddy cites the sector’s evolution as central to the council’s charge. “As banking evolves and faces challenges such as legislation, the rise of fintechs and leaders aging out of the industry, the ELC’s work to engage the next generation of leaders and attract people to careers in banking is so important,” she says.

During more than two decades as an employee owner of Alpine Bank, Hansen has had a handful of roles, including regional marketing director and branch manager. One thing that hasn’t changed is her commitment to Alpine’s philanthropic business culture and community-oriented spirit.

Hansen is an alumna of the University of Colorado’s Graduate School of Banking and ABA’s Bank Marketing School. She also has a creative side; she taught herself how to quilt from watching YouTube videos and through an assist from her mom. At heart a Midwesterner, Hansen was sold on the Centennial State once she laid eyes on the Rocky Mountains for the first time.

“I am always up for discovering new places and adventures,” she says, “but let’s be real. Living in a mountain ski town where you can wake up and see moose out your front window is hard to beat!”