By Charlie Chalkin

In the constantly evolving landscape of financial marketing, video content has emerged as a valuable tactic to help brands stand out and tell their unique stories. As clients increasingly visit digital platforms for financial advice and services, banks and institutions are leveraging the power of video to connect with their audiences in more impactful ways than ever before.

This article builds on a previous article titled, “Why video is an especially potent tactic for bank marketers,” in which my colleague outlined ways bank marketers can implement video across their communications plans. Here I describe four real-world applications for how these tactics are being employed:

1. Product/service demos. Through spokesperson-led demonstrations, video has become a tool for showcasing products and services. Financial marketers can effectively communicate features, benefits and value propositions of offerings in a visually compelling and easily understandable format.

A prime example of this is PayPal’s use of product demo videos. Through clear and concise videos, PayPal demonstrates how their various financial products and services, such as online payments, sending and receiving money, and business solutions, work seamlessly to meet the diverse needs of consumers and businesses alike. These videos are shared on PayPal’s website, social media channels and mobile app, thereby reaching a wide audience. PayPal’s objective with these videos, it seems, is to empower individuals and business owners to take control of their financials through their use of PayPal products.

2. Educational videos: Simplifying complex concepts. One of the best applications of video in financial marketing is leaning into its ability to simplify complex financial concepts, products and services, and make them more easily comprehensible. Financial institutions can produce educational videos that break down intricate topics such as investment strategies, retirement planning and budgeting—and the ways that customers can use the tools available to them—into accessible segments.

Chase provides educational resources for clients looking to improve their financial literacy and make more informed decisions about money management. Through a series of video tutorials covering various financial topics, including Budgeting Basics, Understanding Credit, Saving and Investing, Homeownership and Retirement Planning, Chase not only helps customers strengthen their financial literacy but also positions the brand as a trusted leader in personal finance.

3. Customer testimonials. Customer testimonials build credibility through the stories of real client narratives. Video testimonials offer a compelling method for financial institutions to build trust and establish a relationship with potential new clients. By showcasing success stories from satisfied customers, these videos provide proof points of the institution’s value proposition.

Charles Schwab’s “Client Stories” is a collection of video testimonials on its website. These videos highlight the experiences of actual clients who have achieved their financial goals with the help of Schwab’s advising teams, products and services. By sharing authentic stories of success, Schwab showcases a personalized experience, strengthens its brand identity and fosters trust among prospective clients.

4. Advertising. Video content is more engaging and attention-grabbing than text or static images. Banks leverage the dynamic nature of video to captivate audiences and deliver messages effectively. A powerful tool for conveying stories, video outperforms static ads for banks and financial services companies.

A recent campaign for Wells Fargo has garnered buzz for featuring Martin Short and Steve Martin, co-stars of the popular show, Only Murders in the Building. In the context of cute, chummy exchanges between the stars, the campaign touts the benefits of Wells Fargo Active Cash Credit Card. The videos promoted via TV/streaming spots and across various digital channels, including Wells Fargo’s website, social media platforms and targeted programmatic advertisements. The campaign has been effective at channeling interest from the reinvigorated star power of its featured personalities and directing it at a central growth objective: consumer credit cards.

These applications of video in financial marketing have revolutionized how financial institutions connect with clients to offer additional support and attract potential prospects. As we move into an increasingly digital age, the incorporation of video-based marketing strategies will continue to drive business growth, brand differentiation and customer satisfaction for financial services companies.

Charlie Chalkin is the Director of Video Production at MKP communications inc., a New York-based agency specializing in financial services marketing and communications.