Podcast: Highlights from the 2021 ABA Washington Summit

In this episode, podcast co-hosts Evan Sparks and Monica C. Meinert review highlights from the ABA’s just-concluded virtual Washington Summit, including:
- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on a level regulatory playing field for banks and nonbanks
- Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on the concept of postal banking
- Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) on her approach to overseeing diversity and inclusion in the financial system
- Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the importance of bipartisanship and minority rights in the Senate
- White House Director of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond on the role of banks in helping process economic impact payments and other direct payments in the American Rescue Plan
- FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams on the agency’s approach to winding down coronavirus-related regulatory accommodations
If you missed the Summit, tune in for insight and analysis on the past few days, and if you watched the virtual event, revisit all the highlights with the ABA Banking Journal Podcast in just 20 minutes.
If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this episode.
Additional resources:
In this episode: