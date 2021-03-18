Podcast: Highlights from the 2021 ABA Washington Summit

In this episode, podcast co-hosts Evan Sparks and Monica C. Meinert review highlights from the ABA’s just-concluded virtual Washington Summit, including:

If you missed the Summit, tune in for insight and analysis on the past few days, and if you watched the virtual event, revisit all the highlights with the ABA Banking Journal Podcast in just 20 minutes.

