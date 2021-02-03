Podcast: Empowering Bank Employees to Drive Innovation

From offering bitcoin rewards checking to meeting the unique credit needs of gig workers and sole practitioners, Quontic Bank depends on innovative ideas and execution. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast, sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed, Casey Christopher talks about how Quontic Bank’s employees deliver that innovation. As possibly the only “chief empowerment officer” in the banking industry, Christopher explains how she helps Quontic’s employees have the resources they need to thrive and deliver results for the bank.

If you can’t see the player embedded above, click here to listen to this episode.

