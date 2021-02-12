Trending
ABA Banking Journal

Bonus Podcast: Calvin Coolidge’s Circle of Bankers

on ABA Banking Journal Podcast, Featured, Mutual Banks

A century ago, Calvin Coolidge took office as vice president. When he succeeded to the presidency, he became a rare president with banking industry experience, serving as a lawyer, corporator, trustee and eventually president of a mutual savings bank in Northampton, Massachusetts, for many years. Then, in office, many of his key officials and advisers were also bankers, including Andrew Mellon, Charles Dawes and Dwight Morrow.

On this Presidents Day bonus episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — Coolidge biographer and bestselling historian Amity Shlaes discusses Coolidge’s personal and professional background, relationships with banks and bankers and how these shaped his economic policy in the 1920s.

This episode is sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed.

In this episode:

Amity Shlaes
Board Chair
Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation

Evan Sparks
Editor-in-Chief
ABA Banking Journal

 

Share.

Related Posts