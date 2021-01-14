Podcast: The Year Ahead in Banker Advocacy



On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — ABA Government Relations Council Chair Jim Rieniets outlines policy areas where ABA will focus in 2021. Responding to consumer and business needs through the pandemic remains the top priority, but Rieniets also discusses the outlook for cannabis banking policy, ESG issues and brokered deposits.

As president and CEO of Nashville-based InsBank, Rieniets also discusses how InsBank’s technology posture has helped the bank prepare for the COVID crisis, tips for getting involved in bank advocacy and the future of his bank-related filmmaking hobby.

If you can’t see the audio player above, click here to listen to this week’s episode.

