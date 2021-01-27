Podcast: A Banker, Turned Software Entrepreneur, Turned Banker

Before returning to banking in 2016 as CEO of Passumpsic Bank, Jim Kisch spent a decade and a half as founder or co-founder of software firms that served the financial industry. On the latest episode of the ABA Banking Journal Podcast — sponsored by NICE Actimize Xceed — Kisch talks about lessons he brought from his tech entrepreneurship career, including lean startup techniques such as Toyota’s “five whys” and focusing on the bank’s “inner space” technology systems to improve efficiency and risk-based pricing.

But when Kisch returned to banking, he found that core technology had not evolved much since he’d been a bank CIO earlier in his career. “We had a data center running an identical core platform” to what he was running before,” he says. “There weren’t really many changes to that core platform.” Kisch talks about his work on core evolution at Passumpsic Bank and through his membership on ABA’s Core Platforms Committee.

