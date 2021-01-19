Trending
ABA Banking Journal
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today finalized a rule exempting certain higher-priced mortgage loans from a requirement under Regulation Z to establish escrow accounts for those loans, as required by the S. 2155 regulatory reform law.

CFPB Finalizes Exemption from Escrow Requirements for HPMLs

on Compliance and Risk, Newsbytes

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau today finalized a rule exempting certain higher-priced mortgage loans from a requirement under Regulation Z to establish escrow accounts for those loans, as required by the S. 2155 regulatory reform law. The rule takes effect upon publication in the Federal Register, and provides a transition period of 120 days.

Under the final rule—which ABA supported—HPMLs made by an insured depository institution or credit union would be exempt from the Reg Z escrow requirement if the institution had assets of $10 billion or less, if the institution and its affiliates originated 1,000 or fewer loans secured by a first lien on a principal dwelling during the preceding calendar year and if certain other criteria are met.

